Olight World offers its Olight Flashlight Seeker 2 in Limited Edition Blue or Black bundled with the I3T Pocket Clip Flashlight in Desert Tan (this bundle is not pictured) for $85.14 That's 40% off. Also available is a single purchase of the Olight Flashlight Seeker 2 in Blue or Black (both pictured, not a bundle) for $83.97 with free shipping. Even better, register/log into your Olight store account to add to cart a free clip or a traffic wand. (Register or log In, then add the free clip or traffic wand by finding the offer in the image carousel at the top of the home page.) Buy Now
Mkocean via Amazon offers the Neolight LED Rechargeable Headlamp in Black for $24.90. Coupon code "OJ6FC8SP" cuts that to $14.94. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from November and about $13 less than you'd expect to pay elsewhere. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention, $18 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
