New
Olight World · 1 hr ago
Olight Flashlight Seeker 2 with I3T Pocket Clip Flashlight
$85
free shipping

Olight World offers its Olight Flashlight Seeker 2 in Limited Edition Blue or Black bundled with the I3T Pocket Clip Flashlight in Desert Tan (this bundle is not pictured) for $85.14 That's 40% off. Also available is a single purchase of the Olight Flashlight Seeker 2 in Blue or Black (both pictured, not a bundle) for $83.97 with free shipping. Even better, register/log into your Olight store account to add to cart a free clip or a traffic wand. (Register or log In, then add the free clip or traffic wand by finding the offer in the image carousel at the top of the home page.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3,000 lumens and 220meters throw
  • Magnetic USB charging
  • 3-color indicator clearly displays the remaining power
↑ less
Buy from Olight World
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Olight World
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register