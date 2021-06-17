Olight World Olight Father's Day Flash Sale: Up to 35% off

As part of the Olight Father's Day Flash Sale, Olight World discounts the Olight Tactical & EDC Flashlight Warrior Mini 2 Bundle from $109.99 to $71.44. It has a 1,750-lumen output, 220-meter beam distance, and 45-day max run time.



You'll also get a free gift in the form of a multi-tool worth $7.95. Newly registered customers will get two coupons automatically for $10 off orders over $60 and $15 off orders over $99. Plus, coupon code "dealnews10" will give you more discounts. (This code is good only for items not in the Flash Sale.) Other items discounted in the sale include the Odin and Olantern Mini lights. Shop Now at Olight World