Olight World Olight Father's Day Flash Sale: Up to 35% off
New
Olight World · 23 mins ago
Olight Father's Day Flash Sale
up to 35% off
free shipping

As part of the Olight Father's Day Flash Sale, Olight World discounts the Olight Tactical & EDC Flashlight Warrior Mini 2 Bundle from $109.99 to $71.44. It has a 1,750-lumen output, 220-meter beam distance, and 45-day max run time.

You'll also get a free gift in the form of a multi-tool worth $7.95. Newly registered customers will get two coupons automatically for $10 off orders over $60 and $15 off orders over $99. Plus, coupon code "dealnews10" will give you more discounts. (This code is good only for items not in the Flash Sale.) Other items discounted in the sale include the Odin and Olantern Mini lights. Shop Now at Olight World

↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "dealnews10"
  • Expires 6/18/2021
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Olight World
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register