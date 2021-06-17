Olight World Olight Father's Day Flash Sale: Up to 35% off

As part of the Olight Father's Day Flash Sale, Olight World discounts the Olight Tactical & EDC Flashlight Warrior Mini 2 Bundle from $109.99 to $71.44. It has a 1,750-lumen output, 220-meter beam distance, and 45-day max run time.
You'll also get a free gift in the form of a multi-tool worth $7.95. Newly registered customers will get two coupons automatically for $10 off orders over $60 and $15 off orders over $99. Plus, coupon code "dealnews10" will give you more discounts. (This code is good only for items not in the Flash Sale.) Other items discounted in the sale include the Odin and Olantern Mini lights. Shop Now at Olight World
Save $44 when you apply coupon code "40I5EPWI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-pack at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
Clip the $6 off coupon and apply code "31MLQI6A" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Star Light-US via Amazon.
- 282 LEDs
- motion sensor
- 270° illumination angle
- 3 lighting modes
- IP65 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "FLY3XXPT" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WeekWin via Amazon.
- warm yellow and color changing modes
- up to 16 working hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: 46UI46JET
Apply coupon code "ZFLQC97F" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JMYK via Amazon.
- 288 LEDs
- 3 lighting modes
- 270° wide angle
- motion sensor
- IP67 waterproof rating
