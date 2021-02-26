It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
- side-switch
- 2,000 lumens
- 3,500mAh 18650 battery
- magnetic charger cable
-
Expires 3/6/2021
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "JESLED25" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
Apply coupon code "6MNGVRAA" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bigcheck via Amazon.
- Available in Carbon Black.
- Non-prime members pay $16.89 after the same code.
- 5 modes
- 4x zoom
- waterproof
- magnetic base
- 3 color covers
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon and apply code "YTN7OT5M" to save up to $31. Shop Now at Amazon
- The Black 1-Pack drops to $17.04 and the 2-Pack to $28.04.
- The White 1-Pack drops to $19.79 and the 2-Pack to $30.79.
- Sold by CrazCalf via Amazon.
- 12,000-lumens
- 6,500K daylight
- E26/E27 base
- up to 55,000-hour lifespan
- one central light and five 90° adjustable panels
- FCC, CE, and RoHS certification
Although the banner says up to 50% off, there are several items marked at least 60% off. (Codes are listed on individual product pages.) Shop Now at Newegg
- Many items receive free shipping.
Save on hundreds of items, including laptops, gaming accessories, vacuums, software and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- pictured is the Gigabyte 27" 1080p 165Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $189.99 (low by $19)
Save on hundreds of game titles including The Flower Collectors, Gal*Gun Returns (soon to be released), and LEGO City Undercover. Prices start at $2. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 ($10 off).
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
Apply coupon code "JUSTU2322A" to take $10 off orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Newegg
Sign In or Register