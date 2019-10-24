Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
Save $23 on this classic style of dress. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $69 off list and tied as the lowest price we've seen for a Michael Kors dress. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a low by $17. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
Save up to 75% off Old Navy Clearance styles for men, women, and kids.
Update: Today only, an extra 30% off applies to select items in cart. Shop Now at Old Navy
