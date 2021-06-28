Old Navy Women's Patterned Plant-Based Flip-Flop Sandals for $2.49 in cart
Ends Today
Old Navy · 18 hrs ago
Old Navy Women's Patterned Plant-Based Flip-Flop Sandals
$2.49 in cart $5
free shipping w/ $50

With the in-cart discount, it's $3 off and the cheapest pair of women's flip-flops at Old Navy today.

Update: It's now $2.49. Buy Now at Old Navy

Tips
  • Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
Features
  • partially made from renewable sugarcane
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Old Navy Old Navy
Women's Sandals Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5 Under $10
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register