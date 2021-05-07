Old Navy Women's Cropped Fleece Sweatshirt for $6.98 in cart

Add it to the cart for an extra 30% and a total of $23 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In four colors (Snakeskin pictured). It's available in XL or XXL only.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $39 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- In Active Maroon/Black
It's $20 off in Blue. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
That's a savings of $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nike
- Available at this price in three colors (Mystic Dates/Black pictured).
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $62 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" to get this price. Buy Now at Nautica
- Available in Grey Heather or Navy.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Save $21 off the list price. It's a great price for name brand men's PJ pants. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Monster or Bears.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
It's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Red Chambray.
- Orders over $50 (before the extra discount) get free shipping. Alternatively, in-store pickup may be available in some locations.
Save an additional 30% off in cart, for a total of $32 off list, and dropping this to about a buck under our mention from 2 days ago (and a great price for a 5-pack of men's briefs from a major retailer). Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in White at this price.
- The Black and Multi options are available for $9.08 in cart.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more; curbside may also be available.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $13.97, a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
- Available in Dark Wash.
That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Sea Salt or Gray Chambray
- The price drops in cart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more, before the discount)
Add to cart to see the price drop and save $36 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In several colors (A Little Rusty pictured).
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
That beats yesterday's sale mention. The extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
- It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
That's a savings of $32 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- The price drops in cart.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more, before discount).
- In Black and White Dots or Navy Tatersall.
Sign In or Register