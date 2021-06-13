Old Navy Women's Bike Shorts: for $6

Save as much as $9 on these shorts which are available in a variety of styles and colors. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Pictured is the Old Navy Women's 7" High-Waisted Printed Bike Shorts for $6. It's a $9 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
That's $110 below the list price.
Update: It's now $23.99. Buy Now at Groupon
- Sold by Brandon's Deals via Groupon.
- Deal is assorted; may receive styles not pictured or duplicates.
- moisture-wicking breathable fabric
- side pockets
- adjustable drawstring
It's $37 off list and $9 under what Reebok charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Instinct Red.
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
Most size options are around $25, so even with the fluctuating prices it is commonly $7 to $8 less than Walmart charges. Shop Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal/ Black Inset.
Save on hoodies, tracksuit tops, and tracksuit pants. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top for $35 (low by $5, most charge $50)
Coupon code "SWEET" cuts it to $11 off. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Several more styles are available for $8 after the same coupon.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
Coupon code "SWEET" drops the price to a healthy $9 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Light Pink Plaid.
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee.
Apply coupon code "SWEET" to save on a range of men's activewear, including T-shirts, shorts, tank tops, and more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Eligible items are marked.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Go-Dry Sleeveless French Terry Hoodie for $16 after coupon ($19 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
Apply coupon code "SWEET" to drop the price to $21 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Black Jack pictured).
