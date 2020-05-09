Open Offer in New Tab
Old Navy · 33 mins ago
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
$13
free shipping w/ $25

That's just $2.50 per machine washable mask for some added protection with a bit of style. Buy Now at Old Navy

Tips
  • This item is backordered until June 7.
  • Limit of 3 packs per customer.
Features
  • reusable, personal-use, non-medical-grade cloth face masks
  • elastic over-the-ear straps
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
