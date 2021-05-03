Old Navy Summer Faves Sale: Extra 60% off
New
Ends Today
Old Navy · 1 hr ago
Old Navy Summer Faves Sale
Extra 60% off
free shipping w/ $50

Save on 90 men's clothing items, and over 200 women's clothing items, with women's t-shirts starting from $3, men's t-shirts from $4, women's shoes from $5, women's leggings from $10, men's shirts and pants from $12, and more. Shop Now at Old Navy

Tips
  • Scroll to the sale blurbs at the bottom of the page to see the offer.
  • Pictured is the Old Navy Women's Light-Wash Embroidered-Cutwork Jean Jacket for $17.99 ($27 off).
  • Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50.
  • Some exclusions may apply.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Old Navy Old Navy
Men's Women's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register