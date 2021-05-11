Old Navy Storewide Sale: up to 50% off everything
Old Navy · 16 mins ago
Old Navy Storewide Sale
up to 50% off everything
free shipping w/ $50

Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy

  • A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
  • Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
Women's
