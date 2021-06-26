Old Navy Shorts Sale: 50% off

Save on all sorts of shorts for the whole family with prices starting from $10. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders $50 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Straight Lived-In Khaki Non-Stretch Shorts for $9.97 ($5 off).
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several colors (Sour Pickle pictured)
That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in Navy Stripe in sizes S to XL.
Need a new summer wardrobe? Save an extra $20 off when you add 5 pairs of these shorts to your cart (on top of the already-present $40 off Costco sale price), making them the very low price of $6 per pair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- This price is for members only. Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
Save on a variety of men's styles from Levi's, Champion, Hanes, Dockers, IZOD, and more. Plus, many styles bag an extra discount via on-page clip coupons. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's Carrier Cargo Shorts for $29.99 ($20 off).
That's about $4 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Timber & Khaki pictured).
Shop 60 discounted men's styles of shorts and track pants. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Reebok Men's Workout Ready Shorts for $12.21 ($21 off).
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Shop a selection of women's apparel all priced $15 or less, including dresses, shorts, tees, and more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Women's Sleeveless Jersey-Knit Swing Dress for $15.
Add a pair to your cart to snag an extra 25%, for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
That's $4 below the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Matcha Green or Robbie Red.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
It's a substantial savings at $8 under list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several prints ( Lobster pictured).
That's a savings of $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in select colors and sizes (Chocolate Kiss pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or is free with orders of $50 or more).
- In Oatmeal Heather
