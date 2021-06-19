Old Navy Sale: up to 50% off + extra 25% off in-cart

Save up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, take an extra 25% off when you add items to your cart, (including already discounted clearance items). Shop Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.
- Exclusions apply.
Published 37 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop clogs, flats, and sandals for the whole family. Shop Now at Crocs
- Pictured are the Crocs Athens Flip-Flops for $27.99 ($7 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
Save on over 1,000 adidas items for the whole family, with socks starting from $6, kids' t-shirts from $10, men's t-shirts from $15, women's shorts from $18, and adults' shoes from $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Torsion TRDC Sneakers for $59.97 (low by $20).
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several colors (Sour Pickle pictured)
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Shop a selection of women's apparel all priced $15 or less, including dresses, shorts, tees, and more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Women's Sleeveless Jersey-Knit Swing Dress for $15.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
