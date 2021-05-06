Old Navy Sale: extra 30% off most items, incl. clearance
Old Navy · 39 mins ago
That beats yesterday's sale mention. The extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy

  • Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
  • It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
  • Expires 5/8/2021
    Published 39 min ago
