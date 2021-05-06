Old Navy Sale: extra 30% off most items, incl. clearance

That beats yesterday's sale mention. The extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
- It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
-
Expires 5/8/2021
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Save on a little bit of everything in this Amazon grab-bag – nail care, apparel, phone cases, dog accessories, music, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of garden tools, lawn mowers, portable power stations and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Grass Trimmer w/ Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, & Edger Attachments for $439 (a low by $217 if bought separately elsewhere).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $13.97, a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
- Available in Dark Wash.
It's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Red Chambray.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Add to cart to see the price drop and save $36 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In several colors (A Little Rusty pictured).
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Add to cart to see the price drop and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Gray Marl.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Add to cart to see the price drop to a significant low, and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Charcoal.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Purchase 5 and you'll save a buck each. That's a total savings of $5. Hey, you could buy a 6th pair with that savings (that's a new pair for almost every day of the week). Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
Sign In or Register