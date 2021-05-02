Old Navy Sale: extra 25% off most items, incl. clearance

This extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
Add 2 pairs to cart to save $28 off the list price. Additionally, apply code "FSHIP15" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
This is a great price for a full men's pajama set. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup if you can to dodge the $7 shipping fee (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get free shipping.)
It's 70% off list and a strong price for a men's polo. Buy Now at Old Navy
- It's available in Grey Heather at this price; it drops in cart.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
