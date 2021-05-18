Old Navy Sale: Up to 50% off sitewide + extra 35% off

That beats the last sitewide sale we saw, so save even more on clothing for the whole family. Plus, many items quality for an extra 35% off during checkout, even clearance styles. (Eligible styles are marked.) Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- The extra 35% off drops on eligible items in cart.
Expires 5/21/2021
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop and save on select grills, patio furniture, electronics, home items, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the ISUMER Portable Charcoal Grill for $24.64 (low by $7).
Writing supplies start around a buck, fitness equipment starts at $4, office basics start at $2, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.) Pickup is available on most items.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In New Eclectic.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Show off your spirit this Memorial Day with these patriotic face masks that are $9 below the list price. Looking for a different print or color scheme? There are 24 other 5-packs available for $5 each. ($4 or $5 for a 5-pack? These are both great prices for 3-layer cloth masks.) Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Stars & Stripes at this price.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- ear adjusters
- 100% cotton poplin
- non-medical-grade
Add to cart to see the price drop to a significant low, and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Charcoal.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
- partially made from renewable sugarcane
- Model: 691803
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $11.20, a total savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- it's available in Animal Print
It's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in White Lilies or Charcoal.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
