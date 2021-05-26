Old Navy takes up to half off styles for the whole family. Plus, many items quality for an extra 25% off during checkout, including clearance items. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Expires 5/29/2021
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
- partially made from renewable sugarcane
- Model: 691803
