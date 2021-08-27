Old Navy Sale: Up to 50% off + extra 30% off

Save up to 50% off sitewide. Additionally, an extra 30% off applies at checkout (even on clearance styles). Shop Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $7 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (before the extra discount).
Save on over 300 styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Winflo 8 Running Shoes for $63 w/ $10 Kohl's Cash (low by $37)
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
Save on clothing, grocery, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Some items include free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (If you're not a member, see the offer below.)
Over 2,000 styles are discounted, over half of which are new markdowns! Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99, but orders
$109$89 or more ship free with coupon code "SHIP109""SHIP89".
That's $9 off and a very low price for men's poplin pants.
Update: The price increased to $10.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several styles (Stars pictured).
- Pick up in store to avoid the $5 shipping charge. Old Navy Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Not a member? It’s free to join.)
That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Sour Pickle pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5 shipping charge (Old Navy Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more; It's free to join.).
Shop nearly 70 styles. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Chest-Pocket Muscle Shirt for $8.
Save on a variety of styles of men's swim trunks. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's 6" Swim Trunks in Elemental Blue for $16.50 ($8 off).
