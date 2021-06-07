Old Navy Sale: Extra 30% off sitewide

Apply coupon code "HURRY" to knock an extra 30% off sitewide, including clearance items, where most of the best deals are (stock is lower, however). Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Shop a variety of shirts, each at $3 off. Buy Now at GameStop
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or pay $4.99.
Click any of the subcategories in the sale banner to see the deals – items marked "Savings Applied at Checkout" drop by an extra 25% in cart! Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before any extra discounts apply).
- In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Old Navy Men's Skinny Light-Wash Non-Stretch Jeans for $21.75 in-cart ($13 off).
Apply coupon code "HURRY" to save an extra 30% off off over 200 T-shirt styles. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Graphic Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-Shirt for $3.48 after coupon ($12 off).
Get this price via coupon code "HURRY" and save $3 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or is free with orders of $50 or more).
- In several colors (Green Camo pictured)
Get this price via coupon code "HURRY" and save $22 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In Dark Wash.
Sign In or Register