Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed V-Neck T-Shirt for $4

That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $5 off list price.
Update: It's now $3.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal or Blue in select sizes from S to XL.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or is free with orders of 450 or more).
- In several colors (Sapphire Blue pictured).
Save on styles women and kids'. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by Univer&Co via Amazon.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's $4 under list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Aqua/ White pictured).
- 100% cotton
Save on men's, women's and kids' shorts. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Slim Built-In Flex Rip-and-Repair 9" Jean Shorts for $17.49 (50% off).
- Shipping adds $7, but orders $50 or more ship free.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
As well as those starting prices, activewear starts from $10 and pajamas are priced at $18. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge. Alternatively, get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
Click "My offers" on the bottom of the homepage and then "$20 and Under Steals" to shop women's T-shirts from $2.99, men's T-shirts from $4.97, and men's shorts for $14.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Printed Crew-Neck T-shirt for $4.97 (low by $5).
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Gooseberry Red pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- cotton-blend jersey
- Model: 552592
Apply coupon code "SWEET" to cut an extra $5 off for a savings of $16 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Dark Wash.
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
Apply coupon code "SWEET" for a savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Umber Harvest.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
It's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in White Lilies or Charcoal.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register