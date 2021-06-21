Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Printed Boxer Briefs for $4

It's a substantial savings at $8 under list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several prints ( Lobster pictured).
Save on boxers, tops, bras, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's Stretch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $21.13 w/ Prime ($30 elsewhere).
Save up to 74% off on over 200 options, from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA, Champion, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Athletic Fit Boxers 3-Pack for $12.97 (low by $7).
That's a Prime-exclusive low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black. (Peacoat costs anywhere from a few cents to a couple bucks more.)
That's a savings of $11 on one 5-pack or $27 on two. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several colors (Sour Pickle pictured)
Save up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, take an extra 25% off when you add items to your cart, (including already discounted clearance items). Shop Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.
- Exclusions apply.
Shop leggingdary (I may have had too much coffee today) savings on women's and girls' leggings with discounts of up to $13 off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- Pictured is the Old Navy Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings for $5 ($10 off).
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Add a pair to your cart to snag an extra 25%, for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
That's $4 below the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Matcha Green or Robbie Red.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in Navy Stripe in sizes S to XL.
