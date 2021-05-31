Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Graphic T-Shirt for $5

That's a buck under last week's mention, 70% off list price, and a great price on men's graphic tees. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 (prior to the in-cart discount) get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7. (In-store pickup may be available in select ZIP Codes.)
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Save $5 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal or Blue in select sizes from S to XL.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
That's more than half off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- available in Pink Green Tie-Dye or Olive Tie-Dye
Save $55 off list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available at this price in Vivid Purple.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping charge, or spend $65 for free shipping.
Save on styles women and kids'. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal Heather and Denim Blue at this price.
Save on assorted graphic tees for kids and grownups. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Pictured is the Uniqlo Kids' Mickey Aloha Graphic T-shirt for $3.90 ($6 off).
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Many items quality for an extra 35% off in cart, including clearance items where most of the best deals are. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before the extra discount applies.)
- Items eligible for the extra discount are marked on the product pages.
The price drops in cart to $12 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
That's a $3 savings. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Buckthorne pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
The in-cart discount drops it to $50 off and the best price we could find. (It's really cheap for an Old Navy sweater.) Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Olive Green.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before the in-cart discount).
That's $24 off list and a great price for an Old Navy women's dress. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 (prior to in-cart discount) get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7. (In-store pickup may also be available in select ZIP Codes.)
Add it to the cart for an extra 35% off and a total of $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- At this price in Black and White Dots.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before extra discounts).
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
That's $15 off list and a good deal on men's name brand sweatpants in general. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 (prior to the in-cart discount) get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7. (In-store pickup may be available in select ZIP Codes.)
Sign In or Register