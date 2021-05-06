Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Built-In Flex Briefs 5-Pack for $8.37 in cart

Save an additional 30% off in cart, for a total of $32 off list, and dropping this to about a buck under our mention from 2 days ago (and a great price for a 5-pack of men's briefs from a major retailer). Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in White at this price.
- The Black and Multi options are available for $9.08 in cart.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more; curbside may also be available.
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 15 hr ago
Verified 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Add 6 pairs to cart for a savings of $28. Buy Now at American Eagle Outfitters
- Shipping adds $7, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- Available in several styles (Shine Boybrief Underwear pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobesano via eBay
- They're available in size S at this price.
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- In Assorted Colors.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
Save $21 off the list price. It's a great price for name brand men's PJ pants. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Monster or Bears.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
It's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Red Chambray.
- Orders over $50 (before the extra discount) get free shipping. Alternatively, in-store pickup may be available in some locations.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $13.97, a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
- Available in Dark Wash.
That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Sea Salt or Gray Chambray
- The price drops in cart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more, before the discount)
Add to cart to see the price drop and save $36 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In several colors (A Little Rusty pictured).
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
That beats yesterday's sale mention. The extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
- It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
Add to cart to see the price drop to a significant low, and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Charcoal.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Purchase 5 and you'll save a buck each. That's a total savings of $5. Hey, you could buy a 6th pair with that savings (that's a new pair for almost every day of the week). Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
Sign In or Register