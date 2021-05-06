Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Built-In Flex Briefs 5-Pack for $8.37 in cart
Ends Today
Old Navy · 15 hrs ago
Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Built-In Flex Briefs 5-Pack
$8.37 in cart $12
free shipping w/ $50

Save an additional 30% off in cart, for a total of $32 off list, and dropping this to about a buck under our mention from 2 days ago (and a great price for a 5-pack of men's briefs from a major retailer). Buy Now at Old Navy

Tips
  • Available in White at this price.
  • The Black and Multi options are available for $9.08 in cart.
  • Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more; curbside may also be available.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Underwear Old Navy Old Navy
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5 Under $10
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register