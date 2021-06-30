Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Built-In Flex Briefs 5-Pack for $10 in cart

Add it to your cart to see this price. That's $30 under list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- At this price in Bright White.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free over $50 (before the in cart discount). Pickup may also be available.
Expires 7/2/2021
That's slightly under our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Navy Blue Check pictured).
- Add these to your cart to see this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
Add these shorts to the cart to save an additional 25%. At this price, they're a buck under our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in several select colors (Bubble Beer pictured).
- Other options in select colors are available for $5.25 via the same discount.
- Pick up in store where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
Save up to 74% off on over 200 options, from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA, Champion, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Athletic Fit Boxers 3-Pack for $12.97 (low by $7).
That's a savings of $16 off the list price and a good deal in general for 5 pair of men's boxers. Buy Now at eBay
- In multi-color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- available in sizes S only
Apply coupon code "NIBQHEV3" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (01: Assorted Colors (No Fly) pictured).
- Sold by Aserlin Direct via Amazon.
That's a savings of $11 on one 5-pack or $27 on two. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
That's a savings of $11 after the in-cart discount. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Several more styles are available, starting from $6 after in-cart discount.
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.
That's $15 off and $3 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Charcoal.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge.
That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Sour Pickle pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
Save $8 off list price with the in-cart discount. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
- Available in several colors (Black Jack pictured).
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Add a pair to your cart to snag an extra 25%, for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
That's $4 below the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Matcha Green or Robbie Red.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
