Old Navy Men's Socks & Underwear: up to 67% off + extra 30% off

Save on over 140 items, with prices starting from $2 for socks, $3 for underwear, and $10 for multipacks of underwear. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Pictured are the Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Boxer Briefs 5-Pack for $23.80 in-cart ($16 off).
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save an extra 30% on over 300 styles. That beats our clearance discount from last week's mention. After the at-checkout discount, T-shirts start at $4, sweaters at $8, and jeans at $10, among other savings. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Textured Crew-Neck Sweater for $9.08 in-cart ($21 off).
Shop over 400 deals, with savings on furniture, cleaning items, electronics, patio and outdoor items, automotive, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Many items are member-exclusive (sign up for a membership using the link below); Otherwise, a 5% surcharge applies for non-members.
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Save on kitchen tools, cell phone accessories, apparel, bags, lighting, watches, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's Alloy Steel Quartz Watch for $26.63 (low by $12).
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
There are more than 200 styles available, and the extra 30% off in-cart discount applies to many of them (eligible items are marked), yielding great prices for graphic t-shirts. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to avoid the $7 shipping charge. Alternatively, orders over $50 (before the in-cart discount) qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Beer Run Graphic Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-shirt for $3.48 in cart (a savings of $12 off list).
It's less than half off at $16 under list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or is free with orders of $50 or more).
- In Peach/Navy Blue/Light Gray.
- Add to cart to get this deal.
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several colors (Sour Pickle pictured)
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Add a pair to your cart to snag an extra 25%, for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
That's $4 below the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Matcha Green or Robbie Red.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
It's a substantial savings at $8 under list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several prints ( Lobster pictured).
Sign In or Register