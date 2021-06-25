Old Navy Men's Socks & Underwear: up to 67% off + extra 30% off
New
Ends Today
Old Navy · 51 mins ago
Old Navy Men's Socks & Underwear
up to 67% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50

Save on over 140 items, with prices starting from $2 for socks, $3 for underwear, and $10 for multipacks of underwear. Shop Now at Old Navy

Tips
  • Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
  • Pictured are the Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Boxer Briefs 5-Pack for $23.80 in-cart ($16 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events Old Navy Old Navy
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register