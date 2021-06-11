Old Navy Men's Slim Rigid Non-Stretch Twill Five-Pocket Pants for $14

Apply coupon code "SWEET" to drop the price to $21 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Black Jack pictured).
Apply coupon code "SWEET" to cut an extra $5 off for a savings of $16 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Dark Wash.
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
Add them to the cart to apply an extra 30% off for a total of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Dark Wash.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $7 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
At $24.99 per pair, that's $5 under our mention of a single pair from five days ago. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Vintage Medium.
Coupon code "SWEET" drops the price on nearly 100 styles, with around 40 of those styles available for less than $25 after the code. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Old Navy Men's Slim Rigid Non-Stretch Dark-Wash Jeans for $23.20 after coupon ($12 off).
Save on over 1,000 pairs of men's jeans, including brands such as Hudson Jeans, Citizens of Humanity, Rag & Bone, Levi's, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Hudson Jeans Men's Blake Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans for $23.99 (low by $46).
Add two pairs to your cart to see the price drop and get free shipping – it's $115 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Medium Wash, in small sizes only.
Coupon code "SWEET" cuts it to $11 off. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Several more styles are available for $8 after the same coupon.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
Coupon code "SWEET" drops the price to a healthy $9 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Light Pink Plaid.
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee.
Apply coupon code "SWEET" to save on a range of men's activewear, including T-shirts, shorts, tank tops, and more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Eligible items are marked.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Go-Dry Sleeveless French Terry Hoodie for $16 after coupon ($19 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
Save $5 off list price.
Update: It's now $3.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal or Blue in select sizes from S to XL.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Gooseberry Red pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- cotton-blend jersey
- Model: 552592
Apply coupon code "SWEET" for a savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Umber Harvest.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
It's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in White Lilies or Charcoal.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register