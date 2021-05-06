Old Navy Men's Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for $4 in cart

Save $21 off the list price. It's a great price for name brand men's PJ pants. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Monster or Bears.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
Expires 5/8/2021
Apply coupon code "R0TXPCBBVVDA" to get this deal. That's a savings of $73. Buy Now at Snore Circle
- Measures the most important sleep metrics such as snoring frequency, volume, and time along with detailed suggestions to improve your sleep quality.
Save on over 10 choices for the whole family, with prices from only $2. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Pajamarama Red Truck Family Matching Pajamas Collection for $8.50 ($26 off).
Save on hundreds of marked down items. Plus, apply code "MOM" to select styles to get an extra 25% off. Select from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Logo Double-Knit Hoodie from $61.88 after code ($48 off).
Save on slippers from $5, T-shirts from $9.73, pajama shorts from $12.97, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- pictured is the Dolce Vita Women's Pochy Faux Fur Slingback Slipper for $12.24 ($48 off)
Save an additional 30% off in cart, for a total of $32 off list, and dropping this to about a buck under our mention from 2 days ago (and a great price for a 5-pack of men's briefs from a major retailer). Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in White at this price.
- The Black and Multi options are available for $9.08 in cart.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more; curbside may also be available.
It's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Red Chambray.
- Orders over $50 (before the extra discount) get free shipping. Alternatively, in-store pickup may be available in some locations.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $13.97, a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
- Available in Dark Wash.
Add to cart to see the price drop and save $36 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In several colors (A Little Rusty pictured).
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
That beats yesterday's sale mention. The extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
- It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
That's $21 off and a great price for a men's sweater from a major retailer. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Heather New Gray.
- Shipping adds $7, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Add to cart to see the price drop and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Gray Marl.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Add to cart to see the price drop to a significant low, and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Charcoal.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
