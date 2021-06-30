Old Navy Men's Lived-In Khaki 9" Straight Shorts for $10

That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Sour Pickle pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in Navy Stripe in sizes S to XL.
Take half off when you apply coupon code "QWG95Q4L". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in multiple colors and sizes (#01black pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
- elastic waist with drawstring closure
Apply coupon code "GEARUP60" to save $17 off list price and get free shipping with no minimum spending or membership needed. Buy Now at Reebok
- In Maroon.
That's about $4 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Timber & Khaki pictured).
Shop 60 discounted men's styles of shorts and track pants. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Reebok Men's Workout Ready Shorts for $12.21 ($21 off).
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
That's a savings of $11 after the in-cart discount. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Several more styles are available, starting from $6 after in-cart discount.
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.
That's $15 off and $3 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Charcoal.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge.
That's slightly under our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Navy Blue Check pictured).
- Add these to your cart to see this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
Save $8 off list price with the in-cart discount. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
- Available in several colors (Black Jack pictured).
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Add a pair to your cart to snag an extra 25%, for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
That's $4 below the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Matcha Green or Robbie Red.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
