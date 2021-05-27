Old Navy Men's Go-Dry Cool Core Polo for $5.96 in cart

That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo in general.) Buy Now at Old Navy
- It's available in Light Grey Heather at this price; it drops in cart.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
Expires 5/29/2021
Published 2 hr ago
Verified 47 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Gooseberry Red pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- cotton-blend jersey
- Model: 552592
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $11.20, a total savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- it's available in Animal Print
It's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available at this price in White Lilies or Charcoal.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 30 men's and women's styles, with savings of up to $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's Corp Golf Top Athletic Polo Shirts for $9.99 ($38 off).
Save on over a thousand styles, with prices starting from $13. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shippings adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Oxford Men's Sterling Stripe Print Polo for $14.98 ($80 off).
Stock up on a handful of these shirts, which start from $4.50, and once your order is over $25 you'll be able to apply coupon code "TAKE10" to save an extra $10. Plus, if your order is still over $25 after the coupon, you'll get $5 in Kohl's Cash. (The shirts' list prices are around $50 apiece, so you'll end up saving over $250 on the most cleverly-packed orders.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- You get $5 in Kohl's Cash for every $25 you spend (redeemable June 1 to 20).
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may be available, but it's unlikely.)
- Pictured is the Apt. 9 Men's Flex Slim-Fit Spread-Collar Dress Shirt for $6.75 ($38 off).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS485521" to save $65 off list price and get a great deal on two polos. Buy Now at UntilGone
- They ship in a randomly chosen colors with no duplicates.
- 100% cotton
Shop a variety of styles at 65% off and a great price for a name brand T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pick up in store where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge.
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Shop over 90 styles of men's shorts. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Some items are further discounted in cart; eligible items are marked on the product page.
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $7 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Ultra-Soft Breathe Shorts in Olive for $15 in cart ($12 off list).
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
- partially made from renewable sugarcane
- Model: 691803
The price drops in cart to $32 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Black Rinse.
- Orders of $50 or more (before discount) ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping charge.
Add them to the cart to apply an extra 30% off for a total of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Dark Wash.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $7 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
