Old Navy Men's Clearance: Extra 30% off at checkout

Save an extra 30% on over 300 styles. That beats our clearance discount from last week's mention. After the at-checkout discount, T-shirts start at $4, sweaters at $8, and jeans at $10, among other savings. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Textured Crew-Neck Sweater for $9.08 in-cart ($21 off).
-
Expires 6/27/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on kitchen tools, cell phone accessories, apparel, bags, lighting, watches, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's Alloy Steel Quartz Watch for $26.63 (low by $12).
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
The extra discount applies automatically in-cart, even for clearance items. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (before the extra discount).
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several colors (Sour Pickle pictured)
That is half off the listed price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal Heather.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
Shop a selection of women's apparel all priced $15 or less, including dresses, shorts, tees, and more. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Women's Sleeveless Jersey-Knit Swing Dress for $15.
Add a pair to your cart to snag an extra 25%, for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7. Store pickup may also be available.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 get free shipping.)
- Available in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured).
That's $4 below the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Matcha Green or Robbie Red.
- Shipping adds $7, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Store pickup may also be available in some locations.
It's a substantial savings at $8 under list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- In several prints ( Lobster pictured).
Sign In or Register