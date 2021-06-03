Old Navy Men's Classic Flip Flops for $2.99 in cart

That's a buck off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in Lost at Sea Navy (pictured), Gray Stone, or Black.
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
- partially made from renewable sugarcane
- Model: 691803
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Coupon code "SPRYSMS15" takes an extra 15% off select styles already marked 60% off. Shop Now at Sperry
- Sales are final.
- Pictured is the Sperry Men's Halyard CVO Distressed Sneaker for $20.38 after coupon ($40 off).
Women's T-shirts start from $15, men's T-shirts from $20, and men's and women's sneakers from $35. Shop Now at Finish Line
- Shipping adds $7.
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Tailwind 79 Casual Shoes for $70 ($20 off).
Click any of the subcategories in the sale banner to see the deals – items marked "Savings Applied at Checkout" drop by an extra 25% in cart! Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before any extra discounts apply).
- In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Old Navy Men's Skinny Light-Wash Non-Stretch Jeans for $21.75 in-cart ($13 off).
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
Save on T-shirts, shorts, and other summertime apparel for men. Plus, most items are eligible for an extra 25% off in-cart. Shop Now at Old Navy
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
Save $5 off list price.
Update: It's now $3.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal or Blue in select sizes from S to XL.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Gooseberry Red pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- cotton-blend jersey
- Model: 552592
That's a savings of $9 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Heather Gray/Green Camo or White Lilies at this price. Dark Heathered Grey is $1.50 more.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $7 shipping fee. Alternatively, shipping is free for orders over $50 (before the in cart discount is applied).
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $11.20, a total savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- it's available in Animal Print
Sign In or Register