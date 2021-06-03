Old Navy Men's 9" French Terry Jogger Shorts for $9 in cart

Add shorts to cart for a total of $11 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Available in Arctic Depth or Black Jack.
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on hundreds of styles, with prices starting at $7. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured are the Tansozer Men's Drawstring Beach Shorts for $12.38 ($11 off)
Take up to 60% off a selection of men's styles. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members bag free shipping. Not a member? It's free to join.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Cross Up 365 Shorts for $19 ($19 off).
Add 2 pairs to your cart and apply code "PENTS" to get these for $9.50 per pair. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping adds $11.22. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
- Available in several colors (Khaki pictured).
That's $5 less than buying at Hanes direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
Click any of the subcategories in the sale banner to see the deals – items marked "Savings Applied at Checkout" drop by an extra 25% in cart! Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before any extra discounts apply).
- In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Old Navy Men's Skinny Light-Wash Non-Stretch Jeans for $21.75 in-cart ($13 off).
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
- Available in Heather Gray and Retro.
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
That's a buck off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in Lost at Sea Navy (pictured), Gray Stone, or Black.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
- partially made from renewable sugarcane
- Model: 691803
Save $5 off list price.
Update: It's now $3.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Oatmeal or Blue in select sizes from S to XL.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge, or spend $50 for free shipping.
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in several colors (Gooseberry Red pictured).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- cotton-blend jersey
- Model: 552592
Sign In or Register