Old Navy Men's 1/4-Zip Mock-Neck Sweatshirt for $8.97 in cart

This is a massive 78% off and a great price for a fleece sweater. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Add four sweaters to your cart to see the price drop by half – it's a $200 savings, and you don't even have to pay shipping. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Cobalt.
- If you don't want four, you can still save – one sweater costs $9.99, and in-cart discounts drop two sweaters to $19.98, and three sweaters to $29.97.
- You can mix and match with the Pink option and still get in-cart discounts, but the final prices will be higher.
Add four of these to your cart to see the price drop by 50% and for your order to qualify for free shipping. That's an extra saving of $45. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- You can alternatively get three for $35.96, two for $27.97, or just one for $19.98
- Available in Blue only at this price, but you can mix and match the colors and pay a little more to get the same %-off discounts in cart
That's a huge savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Casual Grey.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to $25 to snag free shipping.
- machine washable
Add four shirts to your cart to see the price drop by half – at a $186 savings off the list price.and with free shipping. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available at this price in Saucy Red or Oatmeal Heather.
- Don't need four? You can skip the 50% off offer, and instead get three for $48.56, two for $37.77, or one for $26.98.
- You can also mix and match with other colors and still get 50% off four shirts, but the prices get higher.
It's 70% off list and a strong price for a men's polo. Buy Now at Old Navy
- It's available in Grey Heather at this price; it drops in cart.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
This extra discount applies in cart to almost all items across the store, but the best deals are in the clearance section since they're already marked down by up to 75% off. Shop Now at Old Navy
- It excludes items marked as "Best Sellers", which are also worth checking out, since the prices are dropped as low as $8 (click through the "1000s of styles" banner on the homepage to see these.)
- Shipping adds $7, or is free over $50 (before the in-cart discounts.)
This is a great price for a full men's pajama set. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup if you can to dodge the $7 shipping fee (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get free shipping.)
