IKEA has officially announced its 2019 Black Friday sale. You can shop online on Thanksgiving and get free Click & Collect services on your purchase, with orders available for in-store pickup starting on Friday at 1 pm local time. Plus, you'll get a BOGO meal deal coupon for when you go to the store.



Several other IKEA deals start on Wednesday, including up to $200 off sleeper sofas, 20% off day beds, and 50% off MILLERYR table lamps. The deals are valid for IKEA Family members only. (Not a member yet? It's free to join.) Shop Now at IKEA