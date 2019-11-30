Open Offer in New Tab
Old Navy
Old Navy Black Friday Sale
The Old Navy 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. Stores will have extended shopping hours, remaining open from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday and overnight from 3 pm on Thanksgiving through 11 pm on Friday.

You'll get savings of 50% off sitewide with many styles starting at $5. Plus, Old Navy will have a $1 Cozy Sock sale and will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every pair purchased, up to $1 million. Shop Now at Old Navy

