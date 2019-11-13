Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Old Navy has officially announced its 2019 Black Friday sale. (Scroll down to the Black Friday Supercharged section.) The sale will run online or in-store starting on Wednesday and through Black Friday. Stores will have extended shopping hours, remaining open from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday and overnight from 3 pm on Thanksgiving through 11 pm on Friday.
You'll get savings of 50% off sitewide with many styles starting at $5. Plus, Old Navy will have a $1 Cozy Sock sale and will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every pair purchased, up to $1 million. Shop Now at Old Navy
Costco's "Pre-Pre-Holiday" sale means discounts on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Costco
Save on a variety of home items, including small appliances, decor, cookware, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Woot discounts an array of "crap" to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
Sign In or Register