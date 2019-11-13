Old Navy has officially announced its 2019 Black Friday sale. (Scroll down to the Black Friday Supercharged section.) The sale will run online or in-store starting on Wednesday and through Black Friday. Stores will have extended shopping hours, remaining open from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday and overnight from 3 pm on Thanksgiving through 11 pm on Friday.



You'll get savings of 50% off sitewide with many styles starting at $5. Plus, Old Navy will have a $1 Cozy Sock sale and will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every pair purchased, up to $1 million. Shop Now at Old Navy