Old Navy
Old Navy Black Friday Sale
Old Navy has officially announced its 2019 Black Friday sale. (Scroll down to the Black Friday Supercharged section.) The sale will run online or in-store starting on Wednesday and through Black Friday. Stores will have extended shopping hours, remaining open from 8 am to 10 pm on Wednesday and overnight from 3 pm on Thanksgiving through 11 pm on Friday.

You'll get savings of 50% off sitewide with many styles starting at $5. Plus, Old Navy will have a $1 Cozy Sock sale and will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every pair purchased, up to $1 million. Shop Now at Old Navy

Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
