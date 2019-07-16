Today only, Old Navy takes an extra 50% off sitewide. Plus, coupon code "FREESHIP" bags free shipping. Together, that makes this the best sale we've ever seen here. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
Nike cuts an extra 30% off select styles when you apply coupon code "BEST30". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best extra discount we've seen at Nike in at least a year. Shop Now
Columbia takes 50% off select men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes as part of its Columbia Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Navy/Charcoal pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN3" cuts that to $3. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our June mention at $4.50 per shirt and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $5 under other storefronts.) Buy Now
- available in sizes XL and XXL only
Sign In or Register