Old Navy Adults' Triple-Layer Pleated Face Mask 5-Pack for $4

Old Navy · 15 mins ago
$3.97 $13
free shipping w/ $50

Show off your spirit this Memorial Day with these patriotic face masks that are $9 below the list price. Looking for a different print or color scheme? There are 24 other 5-packs available for $5 each. ($4 or $5 for a 5-pack? These are both great prices for 3-layer cloth masks.) Buy Now at Old Navy

  • Available in Stars & Stripes at this price.
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
  • ear adjusters
  • 100% cotton poplin
  • non-medical-grade
