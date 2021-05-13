Old Navy Adults' Triple-Layer Pleated Face Mask 5-Pack for $4

Show off your spirit this Memorial Day with these patriotic face masks that are $9 below the list price. Looking for a different print or color scheme? There are 24 other 5-packs available for $5 each. ($4 or $5 for a 5-pack? These are both great prices for 3-layer cloth masks.) Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Stars & Stripes at this price.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- ear adjusters
- 100% cotton poplin
- non-medical-grade
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In New Eclectic.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Shop over 1,300 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Dylan Miyota Watch for $132.97 ($742 off).
Apply coupon code "305ZDZHN" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in 1001-brown.
- Sold by HYHZ via Amazon.
- screw closure
- 7 holes in the waistline
Save on over 100 styles, with deals starting from $66. Glasses with polarized lenses start from $86.50. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Unisex RB4332 Sunglasses for $66 (low by $70).
Save up to 50% off across the site, with in-season styles starting below $10. Plus, many items quality for an extra 30% off during checkout. (Eligible styles are marked.) Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
Add to cart to see the price drop to a significant low, and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Charcoal.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Save on a selection of over 200 shirts with prices starting at $6. Shop Now at Old Navy
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Mesh Core Polo Shirt in Black for $10 ($10 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $11.20, a total savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- it's available in Animal Print
Add them to the cart to apply an extra 30% off for a total of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Dark Wash.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $7 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
That's more than half off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- available in Pink Green Tie-Dye or Olive Tie-Dye
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Sign In or Register