Dick's Sporting Goods · 30 mins ago
Okuma Stratus VI Spinning Reel
from $40
It's a savings of up to $30 and the lowest we could find for this reel. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tips
  • It's available in five reel sizes from 10 to 65.
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • 6BB+1RB For ultimate smoothness and performance
  • Quick-Set anti-reverse bearing
  • Precision machine cut brass pinion gear
  • Corrosion resistant graphite body
