It's a savings of 70% off the list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. ($3.95 ship-to-store, or free same-day pickup may also be available.)
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "Sleep and plays are a staple throughout the first year of life, these prints are trendy and it's an excellent price."
- In several colors (Green Glacier pictured).
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on outerwear for the whole family; boys' from $12, girls' as low as $18, women's starting at $20, babies' beginning at $20, and men's from $30. Shop from brands including ZeroXposur, Levi's, Columbia, Under Armour, Nike, Hurley, London Fog, adidas, Carter's, and many more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on over 1,600 styles, with tops from $1.99, accessories from $2.19, socks from $2.98, and pajama sets from $3.99. Shop Now at The Children's Place
Save on 90 pairs of shoes for kids and infants, with prices starting from $12. Shop Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
- Pictured is the New Balance Kid's Center Lo Shoes for $24.99 (low by $6).
- Apply coupon code "DNEWSFS" to get free shipping, saving you $9.95.
Coupon code "WRAPUP" yields extra savings on outerwear, boots, and cold weather accessories. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. ($3.95 ship-to-store, or free same-day pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the St. John's Bay Men's Hooded Midweight Parka for $61.19 after coupon ($59 off).
Sign In or Register