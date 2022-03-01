Toolant · 43 mins ago
$25 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TADNKN40" to get $5 under our mention from last week and save $17. Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- 3D fit
- disposable
- metal nose clip
Details
2 wks ago
Covid19 At-Home Tests
4 tests for free
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
Tips
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Disposable Face Mask 100-Pack
$9.99 $150
free shipping w/ Prime
At 10 cents each, that's a great price for masks with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-layer filter
- ear loop closure
- Model: FFP2NR
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Tylenol Cold or Sinus Product
free w/ rebate
free shipping w/ Prime
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
Features
- take care of colds before they start
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
Toolant · 1 wk ago
Okiaas KN95 5-Layer Face Mask 50-Pack
$30 $67
free shipping
That's $7 less than our mention from last week, 70% off list, and the best price we've seen after applying coupon code "KN9555". Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- 3D fit
- disposable
- metal nose clip
