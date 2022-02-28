Toolant · 9 mins ago
$55 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TADNEX45" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- The 25-Pack is available for $30.25 via same coupon code.
Features
- disposable
- 3D-Fit design
- invisible metal nose clip
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test 2-Pack
$18 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll pay around $6 more for a similar product in the same quantity at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- FDA authorized
Toolant · 21 hrs ago
ToolAnt Kids' KN95 Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply code "TAKID40" to save $28. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- The 10-pack drops to $12 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Light Blue pictured).
Features
- recommended for ages 5 to 10
- 4-layers
- elastic ear loop
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Tylenol Cold or Sinus Product
free w/ rebate
free shipping w/ Prime
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
Features
- take care of colds before they start
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Zarbee's Naturals 96% Honey Cough Soothers + Immune Support
$5.99 via Sub & Save $8
free shipping w/Prime
You would pay $4 more at CVS. Clip the 20% off coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- dark honey, elderberry, and agave
- vitamin C, zinc, and echinacea
- 14 count
- Model: 509
Toolant · 6 days ago
Okiaas Adjustable Safety Face Shields w/ 6 Frames
$11 $23
free shipping w/ $35
Apply coupon code "FACEPRO50" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- includes 6 frames, 20 disposable shields, and 12 sponges
- visor can flip up
- adjustable elastic strap
