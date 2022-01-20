expired
Toolant · 13 hrs ago
$37 $67
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TADNEX45" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- disposable
- 3D-Fit design
- invisible metal nose clip
Details
2 days ago
Covid19 At-Home Tests
4 tests for free
Get 4 COVID19 at-home test kits for free by clicking the order button and filling out the form on the following page. Shop Now
Tips
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Amazon · 5 days ago
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test 2-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll pay around $4 more for a similar product in the same quantity at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- sold by iHealthLabs via Amazon
Features
- FDA authorized
Walgreens · 4 days ago
HealthLife Extra Strength Pain Reliever 500mg 40-Count Bottle
4 for 24 cents $8
pickup
At $0.06/bottle it's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Note that availability will vary by ZIP code and a $10 minimum purchase may apply for pickup.
Features
- Acetaminophen 500mg
Amazon · 6 days ago
Moniss Pulse Oximeter 2-Pack
$8.99 $18
free shipping
Save 50% via coupon code "4GWS2ZSW". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by Protected Equipment via Amazon. It may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- auto shut down
- 5-second fast reading
- up and down direction display
- Model: JN-DDD
Toolant · 1 wk ago
ToolAnt Kids' KN95 Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply code "TAKID40" to save $28. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- The 10-pack drops to $12 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Light Blue pictured).
Features
- recommended for ages 5 to 10
- 4-layers
- elastic ear loop
Toolant · 1 wk ago
KN95 Disposable Kids' Face Masks 50-Pack
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TADNKID40" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Available in several designs (White Dinosaur pictured).
Features
- 3D design
- suitable for kids ages 3 to 8 years
Toolant · 3 days ago
elough Kids' KN95 Face Mask 50-Pack
$40 $66
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNFKID40" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- The same code drops the 10-Pack to $11.40.
Features
- recommended for ages 5-10
- 4-layer design
- adjustable nose strip
- elastic ear loops
Toolant · 1 day ago
Nicron Rechargable Tactical Twist Flashlight
$38 $63
free shipping
Apply code "DNFL40" to get the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- At this price in Camo.
- Black is available for $35.76 via the same code.
Features
- Type-C charging
- up to 100 hours usage in moonlight mode
- 90° twist head
- White, Red, and Green lights
- smart switch
