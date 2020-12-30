New
Deal Genius · 37 mins ago
$6 $28
free shipping w/ $29
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 at other storefronts. Buy Now at Deal Genius
Tips
- Available in Black Ink.
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping w/ $29+ order.
Features
- reusable
- measures 3.25” x 2.75” x 1.3”
- includes stamp, 2 type cases w/ type, 652 type pieces, ink cartridge, & tweezers
Details
Comments
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Officemate Slim Clipboard Storage Box
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our August mention, and a current low by $12 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black at this price.
Features
- for paper size 8.5" x 11"
- 1/2" clip capacity
- Model: 83303
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Broom 13.5-Foot Reusable Double-Sided Tape
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "NO2R2WAC" for a savings of $8 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Angela Baby via Amazon.
Features
- washable and reusable
- holds up to 2.2-lbs.
- PU gel material
- Model: 001-666
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector
$14 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aothia Life via Amazon.
- In an array of colors (Black pictured).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Gotoby Replacement Toner Cartridge 2-Pack
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "TRDPAYCB" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SmallBearBear via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with select Brother printers
- yields up to 2,600 pages per cartridge
- Model: TN660
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Pentel EnerGel Deluxe RTX Retractable Liquid Gel Pen 2-Pack
$3 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's half off the list price, and the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
