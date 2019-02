Various third-party sellers via Rakuten take ana selection of office supplies via coupon code "OFFICE20". You'll also get 15% to 25% in Rakuten Super Points (stylized as "Rak GC" below). Plus, most items qualify for. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends February 21. A couple of best bets:Note: You must be signed in to your account to use the code. The coupon can be used once per Rakuten account within a single transaction with one merchant and a max discount of $40 applies.