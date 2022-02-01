Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Ergonomic Mesh/Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $159.99 (low by $14).
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on office chairs from one of the biggest names in the industry. (Maybe second only to Herman Miller?) Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair w/ Carpet Casters for $426.73 (low by $106).
That's $61 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Oak. (Cherry is available for a buck more.)
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45" H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
Save on over 40 desks, chairs, shelves, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- pictured is the Brenton Studio Radley Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $109.99 ($110 off)
- Members get 15% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop task chairs, file cabinets, gaming chairs, desks, manager chairs, corner desks, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Hirsh Industries 2-Drawer Vertical Mobile File for $104 ($23 low).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees.
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's $26 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- climbs for up to 15 minutes
- 3.7V 250mAh rechargeable battery
- Model: WRC-70120
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Sign In or Register