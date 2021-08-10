Office Depot and OfficeMax School Savings Days: Up to 55% off

Save on pens, notebooks, backpacks, markers, glue, binders, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Paper Mate Flair Porous-Point Pens 12-Pack for $9.99 (low by at least $10).
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee.
Published 20 min ago
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on markers, notebooks, masks, headphones, hand sanitizer, and all sorts. Knock an extra $5 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "57290". Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Shop discounts on TV stands, dining chairs, office chairs, nightstands, dressers, desks, and much more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Saracina Home Classic Mid Century Modern 3-Drawer Nightstand for $97.74 (a low by $11).
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 6" x 8.8"
- environmentally-friendly
- write, scan, share, and reuse
- includes Pilot Frixion Pen and microfiber cloth
- Model: FLP-E-K-CIG
It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Platinum.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 320 x 240-pixel color screen
