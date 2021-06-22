Office Depot and OfficeMax Depot Discount Days Sale: Up to 50% off

Save a bundle sitewide on furniture, seating, supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Up to 50% off Furniture. Plus, 10% back in rewards.
- 50% or more off Select Seating.
- Up to $250 off PCs & Monitors.
- Up to 60% off Electronics
- 50% or more off Select Office Supplies.
- Up to 40% off Select Cleaning and Breakroom Supplies.
- Free standard 3-5 day delivery on orders of $35 or more, otherwise, delivery is $5.95.
- Free 2-day or next day business delivery on orders of $45 or more, otherwise delivery starts at $7.95
-
Expires 6/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
With Prime member exclusive prices, save up to 52% off on crayons, color pencils, art sets, stickers, magnetic drawing boards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set for $14.99 w/ Prime ($30 elsewhere)
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Executive Gray at this price.
- measures 6" x 8.8"
- environmentally-friendly
- write, scan, share, and reuse
- includes Pilot Frixion Pen and microfiber cloth
- Model: FLP-E-K-CIG
Save on writing supplies, fitness items, backpacks, computer accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Take up to 74% on pens, markers, and highlighters from Paper Mate, Pentel, BIC, and more. Prices start at just $1.51. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.) Pickup may also be available.
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Shop thousands of sale items including office chairs, laptops, paper, electronics, furniture, supplies, and accessories. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise free next-business day shipping applies to orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
That's is $110 below the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- measures 44.31" x 26" x 31.13"
- pneumatic height adjustment
- supports up to 275-lbs.
- locking casters
- swivel seat
- Model: CS-2169E-VN
Sign In or Register