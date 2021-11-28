Save on thousands of items with savings on furniture, printers, PC's, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Save up to 50% off on fire tablets, up to 46% off on Samsung monitors, up to 66% off on Xbox digital video games, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
That's $270 off and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
This is the lowest price we found by $20, although most retailers charge at $70 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for pickup to save $9.95 on shipping; orders over $45 ship free.
- five battery and surge protected outlets
- two surge only outlets
- LED status display
- 5-foot power cord
- audible alarms
- USB port
- Model: BVN650M1
New office furniture is just what you need before the new year. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Mobile Sit-to-Stand Compact Desk for $129.99 (low by $41).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Sign In or Register