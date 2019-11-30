Personalize your DealNews Experience
Office Depot and OfficeMax has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. The sale starts online on Thanksgiving and in-store at 8 am on Black Friday and runs through Saturday. You'll save on computers, office furniture, and supplies, plus rewards members get up to 100% back in points on select items. (Not a member yet? It's free to join.) Even better, rewards members get online early access to select Black Friday deals starting November 26. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Get up to 25% back on select purchases when you use the Amazon Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card (it's normally just 5% back on all purchases.)
Save up to 70% off select apparel, shoes, electronics, home furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Target
Woot discounts an array of "crap" to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
That's $16 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Upgrade your internet with this Black Friday deal. It's good for either a whole-home mesh WiFi system, or select new routers. Note that this offer excludes Google products, though, so you won't be able to use it for Google or Nest WiFi. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Looking for an affordable office chair? This Black Friday offer has you covered with 60% off. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This Black Friday deal matches our predictions exactly. It's a solid pick for anyone who's mainly concerned with working on the internet. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
