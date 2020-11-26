Save sitewide on PCs, furniture, office supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Coupon code "69154976" takes an extra 20% off the highest regularly-priced item. Exclusions apply.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $60.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on memory cards, portable SSDs, internal SSDs, and external SSDs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra External Hard Drive for $102.99 ($140+ elsewhere)
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's $19 under our previous mention and the best price we've seen. Most stores charge $329.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Red/Black.
- lumbar support
- pneumatic height adjustment
- adjustable tilt tension and angle
- Model: BTV-90665H-4R
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
