Office Depot Back To School Sale: Up to 55% off

- Pictured is the Just Basics 70-Page 1-Subject Spiral Notebook for 50 cents ($3 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Published 57 min ago
Apply coupon code "CMAT8888" to get $11 under our mention from May, $15 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Skyblink Store via Amazon.
- can be cut to fit
- measures 36" x 48"
- no crease, no curl, & no fading
- made of 100% polyester fiber/front & acrylic resin/back
- Pictured is the Tru Red Composition Notebook for 50 cents ($2 off).
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.) Pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Mondo Llama Washable Marker 10-Pack for 50 cents ($2.75 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "5thdn" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Aukey
- 45" x 23.6"
- PVC surface
- steel frame
- 330-lb. max capacity
- RGB lighting
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15Z95N-G.APS5U1
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A6000KUS
